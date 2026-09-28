Need document evidence from Kerala government: Catholic Congress on ESA

KOCHI: The Catholic Congress has called on the state government to end the uncertainty over its approach to designating ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs).The church body clarified that it was not playing politics in raising the issue, but demanding clarity on land owned by ordinary people. It warned of various steps, including agitations, if the state government fails to come to the aid of the masses.

“The chief minister and the people’s representatives have been very vocal about taking measures to alleviate the fears of those residing in areas that have been included in the central governemnt’s 2026 draft ESA,” Fr Philip Kaviyil, global director of the congress, told TNIE.

“However, we are yet to see any documentary evidence of the steps taken by the state government,” he said, adding, “The Catholic Congress is not opposed to environmental protection.”

“We must preserve our biodiversity. However, we cannot accept any policy that jeopardises the livelihoods of ordinary people who have lived on the land and farmed it for generations. The government itself acknowledges Keralam’s unique situation — specifically, that it is a densely populated state,” Fr Philip said.

According to Rajeev Kochuparambil, global president of the congress, the organisation has no political leanings.