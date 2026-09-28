Need document evidence from Kerala government: Catholic Congress on ESA

KOCHI: The Catholic Congress has called on the state government to end the uncertainty over its approach to designating ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs).The church body clarified that it was not playing politics in raising the issue, but demanding clarity on land owned by ordinary people. It warned of various steps, including agitations, if the state government fails to come to the aid of the masses.
“The chief minister and the people’s representatives have been very vocal about taking measures to alleviate the fears of those residing in areas that have been included in the central governemnt’s 2026 draft ESA,” Fr Philip Kaviyil, global director of the congress, told TNIE.
“However, we are yet to see any documentary evidence of the steps taken by the state government,” he said, adding, “The Catholic Congress is not opposed to environmental protection.”
“We must preserve our biodiversity. However, we cannot accept any policy that jeopardises the livelihoods of ordinary people who have lived on the land and farmed it for generations. The government itself acknowledges Keralam’s unique situation — specifically, that it is a densely populated state,” Fr Philip said.
According to Rajeev Kochuparambil, global president of the congress, the organisation has no political leanings.
“We organised agitations during the tenure of the former LDF government. When the time came for the submission of the state’s objections to the draft, the assembly elections were declared, and the new government came to power. Though UDF had stood with us during our initial agitations, the front is yet to present any solid documentary proof that its government will come to the aid of the people,” he said.
The Centre’s 2026 draft proposes designating 9,993.7 sqkm across 131 villages in Keralam as ESAs. The state government wants this to be limited to approximately 8,590.69 sqkm across 98 villages, while excluding inhabited areas, farmlands and plantations.
If a village is declared an ESA, what specific restrictions will residents face? Fr Philip asked. “The records of the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre must provide a clearer explanation regarding the cadastral mapping that excludes human settlements, agricultural lands and plantations from the ESA,” he said.
“There are many laws and regulations for forest and wildlife conservation in place. Why, then, is it necessary to extend ESA regulations to inhabited areas? ’” Fr Philip said, adding that the government must be transparent on all matters concerning ESA.
Merely stating in words that ‘inhabited areas and agricultural lands will be excluded’ is not enough,” Fr Kaviyil said.