Fire breaks out at historic Koder House in Fort Kochi; no casualties reported

KOCHI: A fire broke out at the historic Koder House in Fort Kochi on Tuesday evening, first damaging its top floor before spreading further. No casualties were reported.
The fire was reported around 6.30 pm at the three-storey building on Tower Road. It is suspected to have started on the top floor and spread rapidly, with strong coastal winds adding to the challenge. Flames also spread to a tree in front of the building.
Hotel staff noticed the fire and evacuated the guests. Two Mumbai-based guests staying at the hotel also escaped safely. There were no other occupants in the remaining rooms, though belongings kept in the guest room were destroyed.
Firefighters could not enter the building from the front and accessed it from the rear to tackle the blaze. Police also moved residents and people from nearby shops to safety as a precaution.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Mattancherry were among the first to reach the spot. Additional teams were deployed as the fire intensified, with around 10 fire and rescue units involved in the operation.
The Indian Navy joined the firefighting efforts after receiving a request from the Kochi City Police Commissioner. Defence Fire Tenders from INS Dronachar, INS Venduruthy and INS Garuda were pressed into service, with naval personnel working alongside civil authorities.
The fire was brought under control around 9.30 pm. There were no reports of casualties or injuries, and the blaze was contained before it could spread to neighbouring buildings.
The cause of the fire has not been officially established. A preliminary assessment suggested that a short circuit could have triggered the blaze, sources said. The exact cause and extent of the damage will be determined after a detailed inspection.
Source said the extensive use of wood in the heritage building made the firefighting operation particularly challenging.
Koder House is a prominent heritage property in Fort Kochi that functions as a heritage hotel and is associated with the Koder family, one of the prominent Jewish families of Cochin.
The present structure, built in 1808, is attributed to Samuel S Koder of the Cochin Electric Company. It is known for its distinctive red façade, wooden interiors and other heritage features.
The property has also hosted foreign dignitaries, governors and prominent political leaders visiting Kochi.