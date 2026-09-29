Fire breaks out at historic Koder House in Fort Kochi; no casualties reported

KOCHI: A fire broke out at the historic Koder House in Fort Kochi on Tuesday evening, first damaging its top floor before spreading further. No casualties were reported.

The fire was reported around 6.30 pm at the three-storey building on Tower Road. It is suspected to have started on the top floor and spread rapidly, with strong coastal winds adding to the challenge. Flames also spread to a tree in front of the building.

Hotel staff noticed the fire and evacuated the guests. Two Mumbai-based guests staying at the hotel also escaped safely. There were no other occupants in the remaining rooms, though belongings kept in the guest room were destroyed.

Firefighters could not enter the building from the front and accessed it from the rear to tackle the blaze. Police also moved residents and people from nearby shops to safety as a precaution.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Mattancherry were among the first to reach the spot. Additional teams were deployed as the fire intensified, with around 10 fire and rescue units involved in the operation.