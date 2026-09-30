Civic bypoll outcome signals LDF comeback, claims CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM, which has performed well in the first local body by-elections in the state after the UDF government came to power, has claimed the people have accepted the party’s assurance that it would make a comeback by rectifying its mistakes.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, state secretary M V Govindan said the UDF, within four months of coming to power, has distanced itself from the common people.

“Though the LDF could win only 15 of the 38 seats in the 2025 elections, this time the front has increased its tally to 18. However, the UDF, which had won 22 of those seats in 2025, could win only 19 this time. If the vote figures are examined, it could be seen that UDF’s winning margin has shrunk in the seats it won the last time,” Govindan said.

He added that the LDF had gained considerably in district and block panchayat, corporation, and municipality wards which could be considered political contests.

“After the setbacks in the Lok Sabha, local body, and assembly elections, this marks the LDF’s comeback. The people have voted against load-shedding and sponsored foreign trips of ministers. This is a sponsored government led by a sponsored chief minister,” the CPM leader added.