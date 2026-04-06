VIP zone breach: Theft at MP Minister Vishwas Sarang’s bungalow in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A burglary at a high-security VIP zone in Bhopal has raised fresh concerns about safety in the state capital. Unidentified intruders reportedly broke into the official residence of state minister Vishwas Sarang and stole trophies, mementos, and ceremonial items from a storeroom on the intervening night of April 2 and 3.

The incident came to light the following morning when security personnel noticed the lock of the storeroom had been broken. Notably, the room lacked CCTV surveillance, making it easier for the burglars to operate undetected—even while the minister was present inside the bungalow.

A formal complaint was lodged on April 6 at TT Nagar police station by the minister’s personal assistant, Pravin Saxena. Confirming the case, station in-charge Gaurav Singh Dohar said investigators are scanning footage from nearby cameras to identify suspects.

This is not an isolated incident. The high-security enclaves of Bhopal, including the 74 Bungalows and Char Imli areas, have witnessed multiple such breaches in recent years.

In August 2024, burglars stole cash and jewellery from the residence of Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh, son of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, in the Char Imli area. Earlier, in December 2020, thieves attempted to cut and steal sandalwood trees from the bungalow of then PWD minister Gopal Bhargava in the same 74 Bungalows zone.