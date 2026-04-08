Madhya Pradesh prepares to implement UCC; committee likely to be formed soon

BHOPAL: Less than a month after Gujarat passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, now another BJP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh, has started working on enacting similar legislation in the next six months.

According to informed official and political sources in the state capital, following signals from Delhi, the central Indian state’s Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has asked the state’s home department to start working on drafting the Bill.

A state-level committee is likely to be formed soon, which will study the UCC bills/laws of Gujarat and Uttarakhand, including what was the process adopted by them, how it was implemented and other associated aspects.

Highly placed sources confided to TNIE that the CM gave enough hints to his colleague ministers during Tuesday's cabinet meeting, asking them to be well versed with the issue, which has been a key part of the BJP’s national agenda for a long time.

It’s implementation by successive BJP-ruled states will aid its national implementation by building legal precedents, overcoming logistical hurdles and building public acceptance. The phased, state-led approach is considered more workable than an abrupt national implementation, sources added.

According to official sources in Bhopal, the high-level committee, which will be formed soon, and the home department will oversee the entire process of drafting the UCC bill for Madhya Pradesh.

With 21% of MP’s population being tribals, the highest in any state of the country, the critical section of the state’s population, may well be exempted from the planned Bill, on the lines of Uttarakhand and Gujarat, where the scheduled tribes (STs) are explicitly exempt from the UCC passed in 2024 and 2026 respectively.