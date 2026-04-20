BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi threatens IPS officer who questioned son in Shivpuri accident probe

Pritam Lodhi, a first-time BJP MLA, has sparked controversy after issuing an apparent threat to 2022-batch IPS officer Ayush Jakhar, currently posted as SDOP of Karera subdivision in northern Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, saying his son would return to Karera and contest elections and daring anyone to stop him.

Accused in around four dozen criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, Pritam Lodhi released a video on Sunday evening using intimidating language against IPS officer Ayush Jakhar, who had recently summoned Lodhi’s son, Dinesh Lodhi, in connection with an April 16 accident in which the Thar Roxx allegedly driven by him injured three men and two young women.

“I simply cannot swallow what the SDOP of Karera has said. He warned my son not to be seen here again. I want to ask the SDOP, Does Karera belong to your ‘daddy’? Normally, I wouldn’t say this, but now I want to make it clear... My son will return to Karera, and he will contest the elections. If your ‘daddy’ has the guts, let him try to stop him. I also want to remind the SDOP to take a look at our history. If you level false accusations against us, exert undue pressure, or conduct a biased investigation, we will not tolerate it and we will certainly give you a fitting reply,” the Pichhore MLA was seen telling an interviewer in the video that surfaced on Sunday evening.

He also went on to say that after the April 16 accident happened, it was he (the MLA), who rang the Karera police station in-charge first and then the Shivpuri district police superintendent to get an FIR lodged against his son in the matter.

“Mai aise Adhikari ko kahna chaahta hoon, ki apni aukat mein rahe, kanoon ke daayre mein rahe, kanoon humko bhi aataa hai, kanoon hum bhi jaante hain (I want to tell such an officer clearly that he should stay within his limits and within the law, as we also know the law),” Lodhi can be seen clearly issuing a warning to the young IPS officer.

According to informed sources, the Pichhore MLA’s son Dinesh Lodhi was recently summoned by SDOP-Karera, Ayush Jakhar to his office in connection with probe into the April 16 accident.