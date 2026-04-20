BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi threatens IPS officer who questioned son in Shivpuri accident probe

Pritam Lodhi, a first-time BJP MLA, has sparked controversy after issuing an apparent threat to 2022-batch IPS officer Ayush Jakhar, currently posted as SDOP of Karera subdivision in northern Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, saying his son would return to Karera and contest elections and daring anyone to stop him.
Accused in around four dozen criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, Pritam Lodhi released a video on Sunday evening using intimidating language against IPS officer Ayush Jakhar, who had recently summoned Lodhi’s son, Dinesh Lodhi, in connection with an April 16 accident in which the Thar Roxx allegedly driven by him injured three men and two young women.
“I simply cannot swallow what the SDOP of Karera has said. He warned my son not to be seen here again. I want to ask the SDOP, Does Karera belong to your ‘daddy’? Normally, I wouldn’t say this, but now I want to make it clear... My son will return to Karera, and he will contest the elections. If your ‘daddy’ has the guts, let him try to stop him. I also want to remind the SDOP to take a look at our history. If you level false accusations against us, exert undue pressure, or conduct a biased investigation, we will not tolerate it and we will certainly give you a fitting reply,” the Pichhore MLA was seen telling an interviewer in the video that surfaced on Sunday evening.
He also went on to say that after the April 16 accident happened, it was he (the MLA), who rang the Karera police station in-charge first and then the Shivpuri district police superintendent to get an FIR lodged against his son in the matter.
“Mai aise Adhikari ko kahna chaahta hoon, ki apni aukat mein rahe, kanoon ke daayre mein rahe, kanoon humko bhi aataa hai, kanoon hum bhi jaante hain (I want to tell such an officer clearly that he should stay within his limits and within the law, as we also know the law),” Lodhi can be seen clearly issuing a warning to the young IPS officer.
According to informed sources, the Pichhore MLA’s son Dinesh Lodhi was recently summoned by SDOP-Karera, Ayush Jakhar to his office in connection with probe into the April 16 accident.
A video had later surfaced in which the SDOP-Karera was seen talking to Dinesh Lodhi, while the latter remained standing before the young IPS officer at the former’s office.
In the video released by the BJP MLA, he claimed that the SDOP had asked Dinesh not to be seen in Karera again. However, the officer had denied the claims, saying that only routine questioning was done in connection to the probe.
Dinesh Lodhi has reportedly been active in Karera town of Shivpuri district over the past few months, fuelling speculation that he may contest next year’s local body polls in the town.
Dinesh Lodhi has previously also been involved in multiple controversies. In 2023, an FIR was registered against him for allegedly threatening a man. In 2024, he was arrested in Gwalior for allegedly trying to kill a neighbour with his SUV.
When recently summoned by local police in connection with the case, Dinesh Lodhi allegedly appeared defiant.
He arrived at the Karera police station in the same same vehicle involved in the accident without a number plate and fitted with illegal black film.
While the police issued a challan, Dinesh talked aggressively, blaming those hurt in the accident for the mishap. “I repeatedly honked and even sounded a siren, but why didn’t those ahead give way, the accident occurred while overtaking.”
Police inspection revealed a hooter installed on the vehicle and illegal dark film on the windows - both violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.
The case has also brought renewed focus on Pritam Lodhi’s long and controversial political record.
Ahead of the 2023 assembly polls, he had made news by telling a journalist on camera that the media did not know about the actual number of cases in which he was accused, it’s not three or four dozen, it’s more than 60.
In August 2022, Lodhi was expelled from the BJP for his “anti-Brahmin and anti-women” public remarks, but was re-inducted by the saffron party ahead of the 2023 assembly polls and fielded from the Pichhore seat again.
Lodhi who has lost two previous elections on BJP ticket from the same seat, proved third time lucky, wresting the seat for the BJP after 33 years.