SC declines plea in contempt case, asks whistleblower to approach MP HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday, while refusing to entertain a petition, directed a whistleblower to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court with his plea seeking to be heard in suo motu criminal contempt proceedings initiated against a BJP MLA accused of contacting a High Court judge.

The petitioner, Ashutosh Dixit, a whistleblower, contended before the Supreme Court that the High Court had earlier initiated contempt proceedings on his writ but did not allow him to be heard.

“It was on my petition that cognisance was taken… I am only requesting that let me be heard,” he pleaded before the top court. He further alleged inaction despite various representations, and sought a wider investigation into an alleged illegal mining scam worth “thousand crores of rupees”.

On hearing Dixit’s submissions, the court recorded all his contentions and refused to pass any direction.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, however, allowed Dixit to withdraw his plea and granted him liberty to move the High Court to assist in the contempt proceedings.