Missing link held in Rajasthan as arrests in MP extortion threat cases rise to 28

BHOPAL: Police have arrested the missing link in a series of extortion threat cases targeting wealthy businessmen in Madhya Pradesh in the name of Harry Boxer, the key overseas operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, taking the total number of arrests across multiple cases in the state to 28.

The latest arrest was made by the Rajasthan Police in Bikaner district. Twenty one year old Durgesh Soni, who was wanted by the Rajasthan Police in connection with a 2023 murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act case, was arrested from his native district on Tuesday.

Soni is also wanted in connection with a Rs 10 crore extortion threat allegedly issued by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to a businessman in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district in March 2026.

According to DIG Rahul Lodha, who heads the SIT formed by the DGP to probe all cases pertaining to extortion threats to businessmen across Madhya Pradesh in the name of Harry Boxer and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, “A reward of Rs 20,000 was placed on Soni’s arrest. Soni was the missing link in the case pertaining to the extortion threat to the Ashoknagar based businessman.”