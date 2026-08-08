Laws alone cannot ensure justice, system must make citizens feel heard: CJI Surya Kant

BHOPAL: “Merely making laws won’t ensure that justice reaches ordinary citizens. An ordinary citizen’s experience of justice is not limited to receiving relief or compensation, or being acquitted or convicted in a case. The experience of justice begins much earlier. Before expecting a person to receive justice, the system must ensure that the person feels heard and is respected,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant said in Indore on Saturday.
The CJI, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), inaugurated the two-day West Zone Regional Conference on ‘Enhancing Access to Justice’ at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Saturday.
The conference has been organised jointly by NALSA, New Delhi; the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (MPSLSA), Jabalpur; and the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
The theme of the two-day conference is ‘Enhancing Access to Justice’, with the central theme, ‘United Voice, Empowered Future: Access to Justice through Dialogue, Dignity and Inclusion’.
The CJI said communication within the legal services system should not be limited to meetings and conferences but must continue from the national level to states, districts, talukas and para-legal volunteers.
He urged legal services institutions to treat justice not as a distant promise but as a daily practice rooted in dialogue, dignity and inclusion.
The CJI referred to the commitment to justice demonstrated by Indore’s legendary Holkar queen, Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. “Her administration maintained a direct connection with ordinary people, and she regularly met farmers, widows and traders. There was no discrimination or intermediary between her and the people. The same system should guide today’s legal services system by bringing the justice system closer to citizens and understanding their problems directly,” he said.
He further said dialogue plays a crucial role in resolving disputes by bringing together diverse viewpoints and creating a common understanding and voice.
“Access to justice for all cannot be ensured through law alone; it is possible only through dialogue. The process of justice cannot be completed by the judiciary or any single institution alone. Everyone has to contribute collectively to this endeavour. Mediation in any dispute begins with listening to the other person. Before receiving justice, it is essential for a victim to have the confidence that someone is listening to their pain or problem,” he said.
He said that while everyone’s problems may be different, their solutions cannot always be the same.
“Solutions must be developed by thinking differently according to the nature of each problem. Local problems must be addressed and resolved with a clear understanding of their local context. Problems faced by tribal families in Madhya Pradesh, fishing communities in Goa, migrant workers in Gujarat and women seeking legal aid in Mumbai cannot be the same. Therefore, a uniform solution would not work for everyone,” he said.
The CJI said the problems and pain of victims must be heard with empathy and from the heart, in their own language. This, he said, makes a significant difference in understanding their problems and finding solutions, forming the foundation of justice.
He said that in the context of the justice system, an empowered future, dignity and inclusion are not merely words but represent the true meaning of legal aid.
He said NALSA’s programmes for dialogue and discussion are connected with State Legal Services Authorities as well as institutions at the district and tehsil levels. Para-Legal Volunteers are closest to the social fabric, he said, adding that while their roles may differ, they are united by a common constitutional objective.
“Expanding legal services in the West Zone is extremely important for tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh, fishing communities in Goa, migrant workers in Gujarat and a woman living in Mumbai. Just as a doctor understands a patient’s problems by speaking with them, communities’ problems can be understood only through dialogue,” the CJI said.
He said the conference was not merely a platform for exchanging ideas but an opportunity to build a better justice system that makes access to justice easier for everyone.
“For an empowered future, dialogue, dignity of citizens and equality are essential. Victims must first be treated with humanity. Their problems should be heard, followed by efforts to find a lasting resolution. Their dignity must be fully respected,” he said.
“Helping the poor, helpless, economically disadvantaged, women and children is not charity; access to justice is a constitutional right. We must all play a supportive role in helping victims secure justice,” the CJI said.
Addressing the programme, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said access to justice is the primary and humane right of every person born on this land.
“As responsible and aware citizens, it is also our duty not only to take every aggrieved person or community who genuinely deserves justice to the temple of justice, but also to ensure that justice is delivered to them,” he said.
Yadav said the justice system must be universal, accessible, easy to approach, expeditious, affordable and equitable and, most importantly, guided by human sensitivity.