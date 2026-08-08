Laws alone cannot ensure justice, system must make citizens feel heard: CJI Surya Kant

BHOPAL: “Merely making laws won’t ensure that justice reaches ordinary citizens. An ordinary citizen’s experience of justice is not limited to receiving relief or compensation, or being acquitted or convicted in a case. The experience of justice begins much earlier. Before expecting a person to receive justice, the system must ensure that the person feels heard and is respected,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant said in Indore on Saturday.

The CJI, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), inaugurated the two-day West Zone Regional Conference on ‘Enhancing Access to Justice’ at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Saturday.

The conference has been organised jointly by NALSA, New Delhi; the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (MPSLSA), Jabalpur; and the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The theme of the two-day conference is ‘Enhancing Access to Justice’, with the central theme, ‘United Voice, Empowered Future: Access to Justice through Dialogue, Dignity and Inclusion’.

The CJI said communication within the legal services system should not be limited to meetings and conferences but must continue from the national level to states, districts, talukas and para-legal volunteers.

He urged legal services institutions to treat justice not as a distant promise but as a daily practice rooted in dialogue, dignity and inclusion.

The CJI referred to the commitment to justice demonstrated by Indore’s legendary Holkar queen, Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. “Her administration maintained a direct connection with ordinary people, and she regularly met farmers, widows and traders. There was no discrimination or intermediary between her and the people. The same system should guide today’s legal services system by bringing the justice system closer to citizens and understanding their problems directly,” he said.

He further said dialogue plays a crucial role in resolving disputes by bringing together diverse viewpoints and creating a common understanding and voice.

“Access to justice for all cannot be ensured through law alone; it is possible only through dialogue. The process of justice cannot be completed by the judiciary or any single institution alone. Everyone has to contribute collectively to this endeavour. Mediation in any dispute begins with listening to the other person. Before receiving justice, it is essential for a victim to have the confidence that someone is listening to their pain or problem,” he said.

He said that while everyone’s problems may be different, their solutions cannot always be the same.