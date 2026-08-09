'Will pure petrol come from your father’s house?': BJP MP courts controversy over ethanol blending

BHOPAL: BJP MP Janardan Mishra, known for his controversial remarks, has drawn fresh attention by criticising those opposing ethanol-blended petrol in the country.

"Those protesting the ethanol-blended petrol, are saying that they only want pure petrol. When there is no pure petrol in the country, from where will it come, will it come from father’s house," Mishra said while addressing an event at Rewa Airport on Sunday.

Defending ethanol blending, Mishra cited Brazil as an example and termed the criticism as "unnecessary."

"Brazil produces the most ethanol in the world. Cars there are running on 100% ethanol, still there are no problems with the vehicles in that South American nation. Even the automobile experts and car mechanics strongly believe that Ethanol doesn’t harm car engines, still it is being opposed unnecessarily," he said.

Mishra also said India produces only 20% of its crude oil, while 80% has to be imported. "Due to global war situations, ships now have to travel an additional 18,000 km for oil supply. In such a situation, when PM Modi talks about mixing 20% ethanol in petrol, some people start protesting."

Mishra has a long history of making controversial statements.

In September 2019, he targeted then Rewa Municipal Commissioner Sabhajeet Yadav, saying that if the officer came asking for money, people should dig a pit and bury him alive. He had also urged people to keep spades and axes ready.