Over 500 rescued from flash floods as heavy rains lash Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: More than 500 people stranded amid heavy rains and flash floods in different parts of Madhya Pradesh have been rescued by disaster response teams, as continuous rainfall has disrupted life in several areas, particularly since Sunday night.

The State Disaster and Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and Home Guards rescued more than 380 people from various parts of the state, particularly Agar-Malwa district in western Madhya Pradesh, over the past 24 hours.

In the Soyat area of Agar-Malwa district, more than 380 people stranded by flash floods caused by continuous heavy rain were rescued since Monday night. As many as 250 people were rescued from Bijli Officers Colony, 70 from Madhav Chowk and 60 from the Indore-Kota Highway, and moved to relief camps and safer locations.

In Ujjain, three pilgrims at the riverside Ramghat were saved from being swept away by the rising Kshipra River. Home Guard jawan Jeevan Solanki, who was deployed at the ghat, jumped into the swollen river to save a 21-year-old man, while two others were also rescued in time.

Earlier, on Sunday night and Monday morning, more than 100 people, including villagers, labourers and pregnant women, along with cattle, were rescued from various districts, including Bhopal, Agar-Malwa, Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen and Khandwa.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Situation Room at the State Disaster Command and Control Centre in Bhopal and reviewed the situation arising from heavy rainfall, waterlogging and flooding across the state. He also reviewed rescue operations underway to evacuate people affected by waterlogging and floods.

Yadav said prompt action by the SDERF, police and Home Guards had helped save the lives of 527 people over the past three days. He also praised local residents who had voluntarily joined rescue operations across the state and said arrangements would be made to honour those who helped save lives.

Heavy rains have been reported over the past 72 hours in several districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Shajapur, Betul, Chhindwara, Dhar, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sheopur, Tikamgarh, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Khargone, Shivpuri, Mauganj, Umaria and Barwani.

Heavy rainfall has particularly affected central Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal. Rainfall in catchment areas has sharply raised water levels in several dams across the state, although levels remain below the danger mark.