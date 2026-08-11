Rajasthan family of three killed in road mishap on way to Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple

While the two sons of the deceased couple, Ansh (14) and Tejas (10), escaped the killer mishap unhurt, two other occupants of the MUV, including Nihal Tiwari (22) and the driver, Abdul, are stated to be in critical condition.

According to Rajgarh district police superintendent Amit Tolani, a primary probe suggests that the car driver’s drowsiness could have caused the tragic mishap.

“The two critically injured men have been referred to the adjoining Shajapur district for life-saving treatment,” he said.

The mishap happened just a day after nine members of an extended family from western MP’s Dewas district died after the Maruti Eeco van they were travelling in was swept away in a flooded nullah under an under-construction culvert in the same central MP Rajgarh district.

A preliminary probe had revealed that despite being asked by the villagers not to drive through the submerged culvert, the extended family had taken the killer route under pressure from the eldest member of the group, Shankar Singh, who was taking his paralysed wife, Sagar Bai, for faith-healing to a village in Rajgarh district.

The bodies were cremated amid rains in the family’s native village in Dewas district’s Satwas area on Tuesday morning, where the local BJP MLA Murli Bhawara was also present.