Madhya Pradesh becomes fourth state to ban analogue paneer over safety concerns

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday became the fourth state in the country to ban the production, sale and use of analogue paneer, citing food safety and public health concerns.

Announcing the decision, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “We’ve decided to ban Analogue Paneer in Madhya Pradesh, keeping in mind concerns in other states, the decision has been made. It has been decided to promote natural milk-fat based Paneer and other dairy products, rather than allowing Analogue Paneer in our state.”

“We have natural milk products here. We will make natural paneer. We will build the state’s identity on the strength of these products. We are moving forward in the direction of increasing milk production. We will not promote activities such as the sale of analogue paneer,” Yadav said.

The decision was taken following discussions with officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

With Wednesday's decision, MP joins three other BJP-ruled states — Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh — that have banned the manufacture, sale and use of analogue paneer.