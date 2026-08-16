MP CM Mohan Yadav demands apology from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over Vande Mataram row

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has accused senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of insulting the national song Vande Mataram and demanded that they apologise to the nation.
The ruling BJP has alleged that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge showed “utter disrespect” to Vande Mataram during the party’s Independence Day event on Saturday. Several BJP leaders also alleged that Sonia Gandhi objected to the singing of the song’s full version, a charge denied by the Congress.
Yadav claimed that the singing of Vande Mataram was disrupted and that the national song had been “insulted”.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured that the complete version of Vande Mataram was sung from the Red Fort on Independence Day.
The Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the song became widely known through the film Anand Math and was sung by freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during India’s struggle for independence.
“Vande Mataram was the slogan and song that freedom fighters sang while sacrificing their lives for the country’s freedom. Therefore, insulting the song is condemnable,” Yadav said.
He added that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, or anyone else responsible for the alleged incident, should apologise to the country.
“I believe that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, whoever was involved in the insult, should apologise to the country. I hope they soon acknowledge their mistake and apologise to the nation,” he said.
Last month, Parliament passed a Bill making insults to the national song a punishable offence. The legislation also grants Vande Mataram status on a par with the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.
(With inputs from PTI)