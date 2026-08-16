MP CM Mohan Yadav demands apology from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi over Vande Mataram row

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has accused senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of insulting the national song Vande Mataram and demanded that they apologise to the nation.

The ruling BJP has alleged that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge showed “utter disrespect” to Vande Mataram during the party’s Independence Day event on Saturday. Several BJP leaders also alleged that Sonia Gandhi objected to the singing of the song’s full version, a charge denied by the Congress.

Yadav claimed that the singing of Vande Mataram was disrupted and that the national song had been “insulted”.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured that the complete version of Vande Mataram was sung from the Red Fort on Independence Day.