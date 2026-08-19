Cong backs tribals staging 'satyagraha' against Ken-Betwa project; Rahul Gandhi says will pressure govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday backed tribals staging a 'satyagraha' against the Ken-Betwa river-linking project, saying he stands with them in this struggle and will visit the site to exert pressure on the government.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared on X a video of his recent meeting with a group of tribals affected by the project.

"The problems, demands, struggles, and personal ordeals of the tribal brothers and sisters who are carrying out a satyagraha against the Ken-Betwa project -- their own account. For years, these residents of Bundelkhand have been enduring injustice and oppression solely for their rights; they deserve respect and support," Gandhi said in his post.

"In this fight of our tribal brothers and sisters, the Congress and I stand with them," Gandhi said.