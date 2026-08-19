Cong backs tribals staging 'satyagraha' against Ken-Betwa project; Rahul Gandhi says will pressure govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday backed tribals staging a 'satyagraha' against the Ken-Betwa river-linking project, saying he stands with them in this struggle and will visit the site to exert pressure on the government.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared on X a video of his recent meeting with a group of tribals affected by the project.
"The problems, demands, struggles, and personal ordeals of the tribal brothers and sisters who are carrying out a satyagraha against the Ken-Betwa project -- their own account. For years, these residents of Bundelkhand have been enduring injustice and oppression solely for their rights; they deserve respect and support," Gandhi said in his post.
"In this fight of our tribal brothers and sisters, the Congress and I stand with them," Gandhi said.
In the video, a tribal representative is heard claiming that the project would affect 21 tribal-dominated villages and impact approximately 4.6 million (46 lakh) trees as well as the Panna Tiger Reserve.
According to the representative, around 11,500 acres of land belonging to approximately 7,000 families would be lost to the project. They urged Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue of alleged harassment by the administration in Parliament and to join the movement.
In the video, Gandhi assured them that he would visit the site and pressure the government.
The Rs 44,605-crore Ken-Betwa Link Project is the country’s first river-linking project under the National Perspective Plan. It aims to irrigate 1.062 million hectares of land, provide drinking water to about 6.2 million people and generate hydropower in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region spanning Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from PTI)