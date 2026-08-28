'Ten States, 3000 km, 35 days': Madhya Pradesh Police bust inter-state fraud network under Operation Money Trap

BHOPAL: A 35-day operation that stretched across ten states and covered almost 3000 km has led the Madhya Pradesh police to bust an alleged inter-state fraud network that has cheated investors of nearly Rs 2 crore by promising to double their money.

As many as 14 men have been arrested by the police so far in the matter.

The operation, carried out under “Operation Money Trap”, involved ten special police teams of Rajgarh district police, analysis of more than 3,000 CCTV recordings and coordinated raids in several states, including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana.

According to Madhya Pradesh Police’s official statement, the investigation into the case started after a resident of Biaora town in Rajgarh district lodged a complaint at Biaora City Police Station on July 24.

According to the complaint, the accused posed as people connected with a reputed company and convinced the victim that a Rs 2-crore investment would be doubled or generate substantially higher returns.

To make the proposition appear genuine, the gang allegedly produced fake emails, official-looking documents, approval letters and payment messages.

Meetings were arranged at hotels in Bhopal and Biaora, further reinforcing the impression that the deal involved a legitimate corporate transaction.

The victim eventually handed over Rs 2 crore in cash at a courier office in Jahangirabad-Bhopal.