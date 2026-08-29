'These people will kill me': Mother, newborn die after delivery at MP hospital; family alleges negligence

BHOPAL: A 25-year-old woman and her newborn baby died at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, prompting an inquiry and the subsequent suspension of two nurses and two female doctors.

Kalpana Mishra, a resident of Hatwa in Rewa district, was admitted to Gandhi Memorial Hospital of the Shyam Shah Medical College on August 25 for the delivery of her first child. According to her family, she underwent a caesarean section at around 8.30 pm on August 26 and delivered a baby. Both the mother and child died shortly afterwards.

A video recorded before Kalpana's death has since circulated widely. In it, she is seen crying and attempting to reach her relatives while nursing staff appear to restrain her and persuade her to remain in the ward. At one point, a staff member is heard asking whether she had “gone mad”.

Kalpana repeatedly complained that she was not receiving proper treatment. Addressing her mother, she said that if the treatment continued, “these people will kill me”. She then pleaded: “I won’t survive. Please save me, my life is in danger.”

Her family alleged that doctors failed to respond adequately as her condition deteriorated. Her father, Ramsharan Mishra, said he repeatedly asked medical staff to examine and monitor his daughter but her condition was not treated in time.

The family also raised questions about the anaesthesia administered during the caesarean section, claiming that Kalpana did not regain consciousness afterwards and alleging that an excessive dose may have contributed to her death. These claims, however, have not been established.

The deaths triggered protests at the hospital, with relatives demanding action against those they believed were responsible. The family initially opposed a post-mortem examination until authorities agreed to consider their demands.