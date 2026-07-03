MP launches campaign to push low-water crops as deficient monsoon, drought fears loom

BHOPAL: With the possibility of a deficient monsoon and looming drought, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to launch a statewide awareness campaign encouraging farmers to cultivate short-duration, low-water-requirement crops.
Chairing a multi-department meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised the cultivation of millets and pulses such as sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), black gram (urad), green gram (moong), pigeon pea (tur) and kodo-kutki, saying these crops require less water, are more resilient under adverse conditions and can provide better returns to farmers.
The Chief Minister also advised farmers not to rush into sowing operations. He said sowing should begin only after adequate soil moisture is available and stressed the need to promote moisture conservation practices.
Yadav directed officials to encourage the adoption of improved short-duration crop varieties and modern agricultural technologies. He asked that recommendations from agricultural scientists and subject experts be effectively communicated to farmers so they can choose crops best suited to local conditions. He also instructed that the agricultural extension system be strengthened.
"The state government is continuously monitoring the evolving rainfall situation. All concerned departments should implement their pre-planned action plans in a coordinated manner and provide every possible technical and administrative support to farmers," Yadav said.
The state government has also prepared a comprehensive two-year strategy to strengthen long-term resilience.
All urban local bodies have been asked to identify alternative water sources, prepare contingency plans for tanker-based water supply and ensure timely completion of projects under AMRUT 2.0.
In rural areas, village-wise reviews under the Jal Jeevan Mission will be conducted, while a 90-day campaign will be launched to repair non-functional and incomplete piped water supply schemes.
Under Jalabhishek 2.0, old ponds, stepwells, wells and other traditional water bodies across the state will be surveyed and restored.
Through convergence with various development programmes, at least 100 water structures in every development block will be rejuvenated over the next two years. A mission-mode groundwater recharge programme will also be implemented through recharge shafts, check dams, stop dams and farm ponds, following the principle that "water of the field should remain in the field, and water of the village should remain in the village."
Cleaning and repair of canals will be completed before the Rabi season, with accountability measures to ensure water reaches tail-end farmers.
The government will promote cultivation of low-water-demand crops such as pulses, oilseeds and Shree Anna (millets), while procurement of these crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will also be encouraged. Water availability-based advisories will be issued for summer paddy and moong cultivation. Direct seeding of paddy, alternate wetting and drying (AWD) techniques and district-specific contingency crop plans are also being prepared.
The government has already initiated several preparedness measures. A model state-level contingency action plan has been prepared and uploaded on departmental portals. District-wise targets have been issued for crop demonstrations and distribution of improved seed varieties, while targets under the Balram Talab Scheme have been assigned to promote rainwater harvesting.
Weather forecasts, crop advisories and seasonal recommendations are being sent directly to farmers through mobile messages. District collectors have been directed to regularly review irrigation arrangements, waterlogging, electricity availability for life-saving irrigation and drought monitoring. Contingency action plans were also discussed during Gram Sabha meetings held between June 26 and 30.
According to the state's preparedness document, the impact of El Niño is expected to intensify during the latter half of the southwest monsoon, particularly in August and September.
The Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Department has categorised Alirajpur, Betul, Dindori and Shahdol as high-priority districts due to their vulnerability. Anuppur, Mandla and Singrauli have been placed in the medium-priority category, while 34 other districts have been classified as lower priority based on the extent of irrigation coverage.
The state revenue department, citing IMD projections, said monsoon rainfall could remain 90-94 per cent of the long-period average. Between June 1 and July 1, 2025, Madhya Pradesh had recorded 47 per cent above-normal rainfall. During the corresponding period this year, however, the state has received 28 per cent below-normal rainfall.
As many as 28 districts recorded rainfall deficits ranging between 20 per cent and 60 per cent during the period from June 1 to July 1, 2026.
Under the Drought Manual, a decision on declaring drought for Kharif crops will be taken before October 31, while any declaration for Rabi crops will be made before March 31.
The revenue department currently has a budgetary provision of Rs 20.9 crore to deal with drought-like situations.