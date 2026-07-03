MP launches campaign to push low-water crops as deficient monsoon, drought fears loom

BHOPAL: With the possibility of a deficient monsoon and looming drought, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to launch a statewide awareness campaign encouraging farmers to cultivate short-duration, low-water-requirement crops.

Chairing a multi-department meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised the cultivation of millets and pulses such as sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), black gram (urad), green gram (moong), pigeon pea (tur) and kodo-kutki, saying these crops require less water, are more resilient under adverse conditions and can provide better returns to farmers.

The Chief Minister also advised farmers not to rush into sowing operations. He said sowing should begin only after adequate soil moisture is available and stressed the need to promote moisture conservation practices.

Yadav directed officials to encourage the adoption of improved short-duration crop varieties and modern agricultural technologies. He asked that recommendations from agricultural scientists and subject experts be effectively communicated to farmers so they can choose crops best suited to local conditions. He also instructed that the agricultural extension system be strengthened.

"The state government is continuously monitoring the evolving rainfall situation. All concerned departments should implement their pre-planned action plans in a coordinated manner and provide every possible technical and administrative support to farmers," Yadav said.

The state government has also prepared a comprehensive two-year strategy to strengthen long-term resilience.

All urban local bodies have been asked to identify alternative water sources, prepare contingency plans for tanker-based water supply and ensure timely completion of projects under AMRUT 2.0.

In rural areas, village-wise reviews under the Jal Jeevan Mission will be conducted, while a 90-day campaign will be launched to repair non-functional and incomplete piped water supply schemes.

Under Jalabhishek 2.0, old ponds, stepwells, wells and other traditional water bodies across the state will be surveyed and restored.

Through convergence with various development programmes, at least 100 water structures in every development block will be rejuvenated over the next two years. A mission-mode groundwater recharge programme will also be implemented through recharge shafts, check dams, stop dams and farm ponds, following the principle that "water of the field should remain in the field, and water of the village should remain in the village."

Cleaning and repair of canals will be completed before the Rabi season, with accountability measures to ensure water reaches tail-end farmers.

The government will promote cultivation of low-water-demand crops such as pulses, oilseeds and Shree Anna (millets), while procurement of these crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will also be encouraged. Water availability-based advisories will be issued for summer paddy and moong cultivation. Direct seeding of paddy, alternate wetting and drying (AWD) techniques and district-specific contingency crop plans are also being prepared.