Question papers 'go missing' ahead of PG course exam at MP government's technological University

BHOPAL: Question papers have been reportedly stolen from the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), the Madhya Pradesh government's technological University, headquartered in Bhopal.

The theft came to light just before the examination of the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning subject in the Biotechnology PG course scheduled to be held at 11 am on Friday.

With at least nine bundles of the question papers missing from the almirah, and the window of the concerned room broken, it’s suspected that the theft possibly happened on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.

The event raises questions about the security arrangements ahead of the exams.

The concerned examination was abruptly cancelled, resulting in agitation among students, particularly among students associated with RSS’s student wing, ABVP.

The exam has been postponed till further notice.

The university administration registered an FIR under BNS Sections related to burglary at Bhopal’s Gandhi Nagar police station, and investigations are underway.

According to police sources, the probe will find possible security lapses in the examination handling process, including the scrutiny of the internal protocols related to the safe storage and distribution of question papers.