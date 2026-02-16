AP CID books staff over PJTSAU exam paper leak

HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has registered a case against a junior assistant and others in connection with the leak of exam papers of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), which were allegedly circulated to students across the state via WhatsApp. The question papers reportedly reached students of Agricultural Colleges in Warangal, Jagtial, Palem, Adilabad, Rajendranagar, Sircilla and Aswaraopet.

Complainant Dr Gollapalli Eswara Chandra Vidya Sagar stated that the issue first surfaced at the Warangal college. It later emerged that the papers had been leaked from the Agricultural College at Warangal and forwarded to in-service students of affiliated colleges through WhatsApp, with allegations that a staff member was bribed.

Following the incident, PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah and Dean of Agriculture Dr K Jhansi Rani inspected Agricultural College, Jagtial, on December 24. Examination hall CCTV footage reportedly showed M Ramesh engaging in unfair means.

The university later constituted an inquiry committee. During questioning, M Ramesh, an in-service student (AEO) and other in-service students of the 3rd year BSc (Ag) revealed that the question papers had been sourced through WhatsApp from students of other affiliated colleges.