MP Cabinet to clear UCC draft on July 18 as CM Yadav seeks Congress' stand ahead of Assembly session

BHOPAL: A special Madhya Pradesh cabinet meeting will be held in Jagdishpur village (formerly known as Islamnagar) on the outskirts of Bhopal on Saturday to approve the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before it is introduced as a Bill during the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, beginning on July 20.

The announcement was made by Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Chetanya Kumar Kashyap while briefing reporters on the decisions taken at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.

Three members of the six-member panel tasked with drafting Madhya Pradesh's UCC submitted their three-volume report, including the draft Bill, to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday. Speaking a day later, Yadav urged the opposition Congress to clarify its stand on the proposed UCC.

"Be it the UCC or the Dhar Bhojshala issue, Congress always takes a stand based on Hindu-Muslim votes. Representatives of all religious communities expressed their viewpoints and concerns before the high-level committee in the recent past, but Congress, as a political party, didn't present its stand clearly on the issue on the state level. So, Congress needs to make its stand clear on the important issue," Yadav said.

According to the state government, the report has been forwarded to the Law Department. After refinement of the draft Bill and examination by a committee of senior secretaries, the proposed legislation will be placed before the Council of Ministers for approval and is expected to be introduced during the monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, scheduled from July 20 to July 24.