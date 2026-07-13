Madhya Pradesh UCC panel submits draft Bill to CM Yadav, proposes exemption for Scheduled Tribes

BHOPAL: The high-level committee constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government on April 27 to prepare the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft submitted its final report to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday.

The three-volume report was submitted by committee members Gopal Sharma, Budhpal Singh, Shobha Paithankar and member secretary Ajay Katesaria, an IAS officer.

"The three-volume report has been forwarded to the state law department. Following refinement of the draft Bill and examination by the committee of senior secretaries, the proposed legislation is expected to be placed before the council of ministers for approval and is likely to be introduced in the monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled from July 20 to July 24," the Madhya Pradesh government said in an official statement.

The first volume contains the committee's recommendations. Based on an analysis of international, national and state laws and prevailing practices, the committee presented its recommendations in 10 chapters.