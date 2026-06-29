Bengal govt forms panel headed by Justice Ranjana Desai to review proposed UCC Bill

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday formed a high-powered committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai to examine the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill before its introduction in the state Assembly.

The committee, announced by the Chief Minister in the House, includes a retired IAS officer, a legal expert, an educationist, a social activist and an additional secretary from the state’s general administration department.

According to the Chief Minister, the panel will study models such as the UCC Bills of Gujarat, Assam’s UCC framework and Uttarakhand’s 2024 Act, before submitting its report within four weeks. The Bill is expected to be introduced in the Assembly in August after incorporating the committee’s recommendations.

"The committee would submit its report within four weeks and the UCC Bill would be presented in the Assembly in August following the recommendations of the committee," Adhikari said.

He also said that Adivasis, Kurmis and other recognised tribal communities would be kept out of the proposed law’s provisions.

"The implementation of the proposed UCC legislation was an electoral promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sankalpa Patra. We are determined to fulfil the promise. We will implement what we have mentioned in the Sankalpa Patra. The UCC will also be implemented in West Bengal," he said.

The Chief Minister said the proposed legislation would introduce a uniform legal framework across the state in place of religion-based personal laws.

He further announced that the draft proposal for the Bill would be placed before the state Cabinet at its meeting scheduled for July 2.

"The committee will conduct surveys on existing customary laws related to marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, adoption and succession," he said.