Twisha Sharma death case: CBI tells court accused not cooperating on voice samples; custody extended

BHOPAL: Former judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh, both accused in the alleged dowry death of Samarth's model-actor wife Twisha Sharma on May 12, will remain in Bhopal Central Jail for at least two more weeks.

A Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Bhopal on Tuesday extended the mother-son duo's judicial custody by 14 days while accepting the CBI's plea to continue their detention to facilitate the collection of voice samples as part of the investigation.

The CBI told the JMFC court that the two accused were not fully cooperating in providing their voice samples despite clear court orders.

The agency's counsel submitted that Samarth refused to provide his voice sample, saying the script he had been asked to read was "self-incriminating".

It further alleged that Giribala Singh did not fully cooperate, as she did not read all the scripts provided for recording her voice.

The voice samples are to be matched with audio recordings that form key evidence in the prosecution's case.

The CBI informed the court that the voice samples were crucial to the ongoing investigation and that the accused's refusal had impeded an important stage of the probe.

The agency further submitted that reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) were still awaited and statements of several material witnesses were yet to be recorded, necessitating an extension of the accused's judicial custody.

Taking note of the CBI's submissions, the JMFC observed that the investigation remained incomplete. Considering the pending forensic reports, the remaining witness statements and the accused's refusal to provide voice samples, the court extended their judicial custody till July 28.