Twisha Sharma death case: CBI recreates crime scene with dummies at marital home

The CBI on Monday reconstructed the scene of the death of former model-actor Twisha Sharma with the help of dummies as part of its investigation into the case.

Sharma was found hanging at her marital home on May 12, officials said.

The agency along with forensic and crime scene experts took Sharma's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, both in CBI custody, to give detailed account of happenings on the May 12 night when the incident took place, they said.

The CBI asked them to describe the events after she allegedly hanged herself at the terrace of the home, they said.

A dummy weighing similar to the deceased was used to mimic the crime scene in the presence of both Samarth and his mother Giribala Singh who were asked to enact and explain events after the incident, they said.

The agency also attempted to develop a minute by minute timeline to understand the death of Sharma who allegedly hanged herself at the terrace of her marital home in Katara Hills, Bhopal, they said.

The FIR alleged that Twisha's husband, Samarth, brought her to the AIIMS, Bhopal, after she, her husband claimed, hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm.