CBI arrests Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh in dowry death case

BHOPAL: In a major development in the ongoing probe into model-actor Twisha Sharma’s alleged dowry death case of May 12, her former judge mother-in-law Giribala Singh was taken into custody by a CBI team from her residence in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on Thursday.

She was taken into custody at around 5:20 pm after being questioned for nearly five hours at the house.

Official CBI sources in Delhi confirmed Giribala’s arrest from her Bhopal residence.

She was later taken for medical examination and subsequent production before the competent court in Bhopal at 6.05 pm.

The significant development in the dowry death and harassment case came a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala by a Bhopal sessions court on May 15.

While Giribala has now been arrested by the CBI, her son and Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh is already in CBI custody till Friday.

The CBI will interrogate and cross-examine the mother-son duo.

Importantly, two CBI teams were present at Giribala’s house on Thursday. While the first team, comprising technical and forensic experts, arrived for crime scene mapping at around 10.30 am, the second team, comprising women sleuths, arrived at around 12:20 pm.