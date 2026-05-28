CBI arrests Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh in dowry death case

BHOPAL: In a major development in the ongoing probe into model-actor Twisha Sharma’s alleged dowry death case of May 12, her former judge mother-in-law Giribala Singh was taken into custody by a CBI team from her residence in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on Thursday.
She was taken into custody at around 5:20 pm after being questioned for nearly five hours at the house.
Official CBI sources in Delhi confirmed Giribala’s arrest from her Bhopal residence.
She was later taken for medical examination and subsequent production before the competent court in Bhopal at 6.05 pm.
The significant development in the dowry death and harassment case came a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala by a Bhopal sessions court on May 15.
While Giribala has now been arrested by the CBI, her son and Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh is already in CBI custody till Friday.
The CBI will interrogate and cross-examine the mother-son duo.
Importantly, two CBI teams were present at Giribala’s house on Thursday. While the first team, comprising technical and forensic experts, arrived for crime scene mapping at around 10.30 am, the second team, comprising women sleuths, arrived at around 12:20 pm.
The 33-year-old model-actor Twisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging on the terrace of her matrimonial home in Bhopal on the night of May 12, less than six months after her December 9, 2025 marriage to Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh.
The local police registered a case of dowry death, harassment and cruelty against advocate Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh on May 15. An SIT was subsequently formed by Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar to probe the high-profile case.
On May 23, the state government recommended a CBI probe, following which the agency took over the investigation by re-registering the case on the evening of May 25.
Samarth is already in CBI custody till May 29.
While the first post-mortem of Twisha’s body was conducted at AIIMS-Bhopal on May 13, a second autopsy was carried out by a team of doctors from AIIMS-Delhi at AIIMS-Bhopal on the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 23. The report is awaited.