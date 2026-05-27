Twisha Sharma death case: CBI gets custody of husband Samarth Singh till May 29

BHOPAL: Two days after registering a case into the May 12 suspected dowry death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took in its custody Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh on Wednesday.

A CBI team produced Samarth before the competent court in Bhopal and got his custody till May 29.

Importantly, Samarth who was on the run in the case for around 7-8 days, after his arrest on May 22 from Jabalpur, was produced by the local police in a Bhopal JMFC Court on May 23, which had sent him into police remand till May 29.

But with the CBI taking over the probe in the case on the recommendation of the state government, the central investigation agency got his custody from the court on Wednesday till May 29.

Immediately after getting his custody, the CBI took Samarth to the May 12 night crime scene – his house in Katara Hills area, on whose terrace, Twisha was allegedly found hanging to death.

A dedicated CBI team from Delhi, possessing the latest equipment and systems for advanced crime scene investigation, did a detailed study, photography and videography of the crime scene, before asking Samarth relevant questions about the night of the alleged crime.

The team which remained for more than three hours at the house of Samarth’s mother and co-accused, former judge Giribala Singh, subsequently returned with Samarth in its custody to the CBI’s office in Bhopal’s Char Imli area, where it is likely to further question Samarth.

According to informed sources, for carrying a dedicated probe into the matter and keeping safe all the evidence, the accused and witnesses, the CBI has sought from the Bhopal Police Commissionerate an isolated space for establishing it’s team’s camp office-cum-control room.