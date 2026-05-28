Twisha Sharma dowry death case: Madhya Pradesh HC quashes anticipatory bail of Giribala Singh

BHOPAL: In a major setback to former judge Giribala Singh, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed the May 15 order of a Bhopal sessions court granting her anticipatory bail in the alleged dowry death case of her actor-model daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma.

The 63-year-old Singh had secured anticipatory bail from a Bhopal sessions court on May 15, three days after Sharma was found dead on May 12.

The order, uploaded during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, follows the High Court judgment by Justice Devanarayan Mishra, who had reserved the verdict earlier after a nearly three-hour hearing, and is expected to pave the way for Giribala Singh’s possible arrest by the CBI, thereby accelerating the investigation into the high-profile case by the central agency.

Giribala Singh, an accused in the case along with her son Samarth Singh, Twisha Sharma’s husband, had been granted anticipatory bail by the Tenth Additional Sessions Judge Court in Bhopal on May 15, the same day a case of dowry death and harassment was registered against them at Katara Hills police station.

According to key sources privy to the ongoing probe by the CBI, the agency can soon take the custody of the former judge through the competent court, particularly to question or cross examine the mother-son duo together. Samarth is already in CBI custody till May 29.

The CBI, meanwhile, has sought the call detail records (CDRs) of all relevant cell-phone numbers of those linked with the May 12 night incident and has also asked telecom companies to secure the tower locations of those numbers for the period ranging between May 12 and May 20.