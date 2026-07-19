Police clear Ken-Betwa protest site in MP, end 15-day agitation; Protesters say leader detained

Police on Sunday brought to an end a 15-day agitation against the Ken-Betwa Link project and other proposed developments in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district by clearing the protest site and sending demonstrators back to their villages.

While protesters alleged that movement leader Amit Bhatnagar was detained, police maintained that no arrests were made.

A police official argued that the protest was staged beneath an under-construction bridge and in the river, where rising water levels posed a serious safety risk.

Bhatnagar was hospitalised as he had been on a prolonged hunger strike with deteriorating health, the official added.

The protest, mainly by tribal women, was held for the last fortnight on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village in Chhatarpur district. Protesters had also launched 'jal satyagraha', 'chita (funeral pyre) satyagraha' and a symbolic 'faansi satyagraha'. The agitation was led by Bhatnagar, who staged an indefinite fast for 11 days.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project, the country's first river interlinking project under the National Perspective Plan, seeks to transfer surplus water from the Ken to the Betwa river to provide irrigation and drinking facilities in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The protest, launched on July 3 on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village, opposed the Ken-Betwa river-linking project and other development works.