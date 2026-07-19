Protest against Ken-Betwa project ends in MP after police clear agitation site

CHHATARPUR: A 15-day protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other development initiatives in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district ended on Sunday after police cleared the agitation site and sent protesters back to their villages.

Some protesters alleged that movement leader Amit Bhatnagar was detained, while police denied making any arrests.

The protest, led largely by tribal women, was held for the past fortnight on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village. Demonstrators had also staged ‘jal satyagraha’, ‘chita satyagraha’ and a symbolic ‘faansi satyagraha’ as part of their campaign.

Bhatnagar, who led the agitation, had been on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days, demanding action over alleged irregularities in the project’s implementation and adherence to environmental and legal safeguards.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project, India’s first river interlinking project under the National Perspective Plan, aims to transfer surplus water from the Ken river to the Betwa river to provide irrigation and drinking water facilities in drought-prone parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.