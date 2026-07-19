Protest against Ken-Betwa project ends in MP after police clear agitation site

CHHATARPUR: A 15-day protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other development initiatives in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district ended on Sunday after police cleared the agitation site and sent protesters back to their villages.
Some protesters alleged that movement leader Amit Bhatnagar was detained, while police denied making any arrests.
The protest, led largely by tribal women, was held for the past fortnight on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village. Demonstrators had also staged ‘jal satyagraha’, ‘chita satyagraha’ and a symbolic ‘faansi satyagraha’ as part of their campaign.
Bhatnagar, who led the agitation, had been on an indefinite hunger strike for 11 days, demanding action over alleged irregularities in the project’s implementation and adherence to environmental and legal safeguards.
The Ken-Betwa Link Project, India’s first river interlinking project under the National Perspective Plan, aims to transfer surplus water from the Ken river to the Betwa river to provide irrigation and drinking water facilities in drought-prone parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.
The protest began on July 3, with demonstrators opposing the river-linking project and other development works. Protesters alleged violations related to land acquisition, rehabilitation, environmental clearances and project implementation.
Protest leader Divya Ahirwar alleged that a large number of police personnel reached the site around 5 am on Sunday and detained Bhatnagar and other protesters before he could address the media on alleged corruption of Rs 400 crore in the project.
She said the protesters were demanding that the administration follow legal procedures and protect the constitutional rights of affected communities.
Ahirwar claimed the administration would be responsible if any harm came to Bhatnagar or other protesters and urged people to raise their voice against alleged corruption.
Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle said protesters were taken in buses to their native villages. Those from Panna district were sent there, while others from Chhatarpur and neighbouring areas were dropped at their respective villages.
Patle denied that any protester had been arrested or detained.
The agitation had gained attention over the past two weeks, with protesters alleging that affected communities had not received adequate rehabilitation and that environmental safeguards had been ignored. The administration has rejected these allegations, maintaining that the project is being implemented according to the law.
Officials have described the Ken-Betwa Link Project as a project of national importance that will improve irrigation, drinking water availability and development prospects in the Bundelkhand region.
However, protesters said assurances given by the administration in April had not been fulfilled.
Bhatnagar alleged that people affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project, as well as the Majhgaon and Runjh irrigation projects, had been denied justice. He claimed displaced families had lost land, forests, water resources, livelihoods and cultural identity, while some faced alleged false criminal cases, evictions, power disconnections and demolition of schools.
He demanded that the administration stop pressuring villagers and publicly display the list of project-affected families in every village.
(With inputs from PTI)