Ken-Betwa activist Amit Bhatnagar ends 18-day hunger strike after mother's appeal

Activist Amit Bhatnagar on Friday ended his 18-day hunger strike over displacement and rehabilitation issues linked to the Ken-Betwa river linking project and other irrigation schemes in Madhya Pradesh after his mother persuaded him to break the fast.

Bhatnagar ended his fast with coconut water after returning to his hometown, Bijawar, in Chhatarpur district, following his discharge from hospital.

"He was not keeping well. Our mother made him break the fast after he reached home," Bhatnagar's brother Ankit told PTI.

Chhatarpur Collector Parth Jaiswal said Bhatnagar was shifted to his hometown on Thursday after his health improved. He had been admitted first to Bijawar Civil Hospital and later to the ICU of the district hospital after police removed him from the protest site.

Police dispersed the protest at Kupi village on July 19, citing rising water levels in the Barana river during the monsoon. Bhatnagar had then told PTI that his fast would continue.

The agitation began on July 3 beneath an under-construction bridge over the Barana river. Protesters demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in rehabilitation and compensation for families displaced by the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other irrigation schemes, along with statutory rights for those affected.

They also alleged large-scale corruption in rehabilitation packages and sought an impartial probe.

Bhatnagar had claimed that on the day the administration cleared the protest site, he was preparing to present documents to the media alleging irregularities worth Rs 400 crore.