Pradhan's resignation thwarted attempts by 'foreign forces' to destabilise India: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation thwarted attempts by "foreign forces" to destabilise India through violence, while asserting that the former minister had been ready to step down from the very first day of the student agitation.

Pradhan resigned on Saturday, following which the Cockroach Janta Party called off its 36-day agitation over alleged irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.

Addressing reporters in Indore, Vijayvargiya said, "Pradhan's resignation has foiled the designs of those foreign forces that wanted to destabilise India by spreading violence, as happened in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. I congratulate Pradhan for what he has done."

He further said Pradhan discharged every responsibility assigned to him with honesty and dedication.

"On the first day, as soon as the student agitation began, Pradhan had told the BJP president that if he felt it was necessary, he was ready to resign as education minister," Vijayvargiya said.