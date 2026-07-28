MP first state to set up fast-track courts for paper leak cases; trials in four cities within three months

BHOPAL: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement to set up fast-track courts (FTCs) for the speedy trial of examination paper leak cases, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to announce dedicated FTCs in four major cities.
After a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh said, "MP has always strived to be among the leading states when it comes to implementing PM Modi’s decisions/announcements. As part of that resolution only, the state government has decided to set up four FTCs in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior for speedy trial of cases related to examination question paper leaks, examination frauds and other related cases.
"The FTCs will work to ensure that each such case is disposed of within three months. It will also be ensured that the dreams of youths and students are actualized without any problems. Further, standard protocols will be formulated for ensuring that all examinations in the state are conducted in a transparent manner.”
In another major decision, the government has decided to launch a dedicated CM Jan Vishwas Abhiyan (Public Faith Campaign) to effectively monitor and implement all key government schemes on the ground level.
Starting from August 7, the entire government machinery will travel to Ground Zero (down to the gram panchayat and municipal ward levels) every Friday to ensure effective monitoring and implementation of the most important government schemes, including CM Helpline, Public Services Guarantee, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Anganwadi services and Fertiliser Distribution-related schemes and services.
“Every Friday, the entire government machinery will stay away from meetings in offices in the state capital as well as various districts and instead visit the ground level (gram panchayats and urban municipal wards) and establish direct dialogue with people. It will focus on cent percent disposal of public grievances, getting actual feedback on performance of various schemes directly from the beneficiaries, streamline the supervisory system of the government and building a transparent and sensitive image of the government and administration,” Singh said.
According to the details of the programme, the CM and all ministers will travel to various districts every Friday to be part of the campaign. The district collectors will identify the place to be visited by the authorities, a week ahead of the actual visit.
“Samvad, Samadhan, Samvedansheelta and Sadgi (Dialogue, Resolution, Sensitivity, and Simplicity) will form the four pillars of every Friday exercise, which will see entire government machinery being present on the Ground Zero for people,” Singh maintained.
As per informed sources, the start of CM Jan Vishwas Abhiyan assumes particular significance amid students' protests, farmers agitation and attack by the opposition parties and rights group on inadequate delivery of government services and allegations of corruption in key government schemes.