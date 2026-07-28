MP first state to set up fast-track courts for paper leak cases; trials in four cities within three months

BHOPAL: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement to set up fast-track courts (FTCs) for the speedy trial of examination paper leak cases, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to announce dedicated FTCs in four major cities.

After a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh said, "MP has always strived to be among the leading states when it comes to implementing PM Modi’s decisions/announcements. As part of that resolution only, the state government has decided to set up four FTCs in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior for speedy trial of cases related to examination question paper leaks, examination frauds and other related cases.

"The FTCs will work to ensure that each such case is disposed of within three months. It will also be ensured that the dreams of youths and students are actualized without any problems. Further, standard protocols will be formulated for ensuring that all examinations in the state are conducted in a transparent manner.”

In another major decision, the government has decided to launch a dedicated CM Jan Vishwas Abhiyan (Public Faith Campaign) to effectively monitor and implement all key government schemes on the ground level.

Starting from August 7, the entire government machinery will travel to Ground Zero (down to the gram panchayat and municipal ward levels) every Friday to ensure effective monitoring and implementation of the most important government schemes, including CM Helpline, Public Services Guarantee, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Anganwadi services and Fertiliser Distribution-related schemes and services.