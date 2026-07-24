Day after PM Modi's announcement, MP to set up four fast-track courts for paper leak-linked cases

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Friday announced the establishment of four fast-track courts to expedite the hearing of cases related to the education and employment of youth.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured students of speedy justice in the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case by announcing the formation of fast-track courts.

"To expedite the hearing of cases related to the education and employment of youth, Fast-Track Courts will be established in the state's four major cities, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Following PM Modi's announcement yesterday regarding Fast Track Courts, our government has decided today to establish the four new Fast Track Courts. The four courts will ensure that cases related to youth are disposed of quickly and people receive timely justice," Yadav said.

The decision comes amid a nationwide controversy over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, which has triggered protests by students at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and in other parts of the country, including several places in Madhya Pradesh, seeking a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible.

On Friday, major protests by students and youth were reported from various parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore and other places. In the state's Satna district, workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) scuffled with the police.