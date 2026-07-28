Twisha Sharma dowry death case: CBI probe in final stage, charge-sheet likely to be filed soon

BHOPAL: The CBI’s special investigation team is at the fag end of its probe into actor-model Twisha Sharma’s alleged dowry death case.
While making submissions before a first-class judicial magistrate (JMFC) court in Bhopal on Tuesday, the CBI’s legal team said the investigation was in its final stage and that detailed reports and the charge-sheet would be filed before the court soon.
The CBI also sought an extension of judicial custody for the two accused — Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and her former judge mother-in-law Giribala Singh — stating that statements of some crucial witnesses were yet to be recorded and that the complete forensic test reports were awaited from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).
Accepting the CBI’s plea, the JMFC court extended the judicial custody of the mother-son duo at Bhopal Central Jail till August 11.
The CBI had taken over the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Bhopal Police on May 25 in the high-profile case, following a request from the state government.
Since June 2, Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh have been in judicial custody at Bhopal Central Jail.
The extension of their judicial custody by 14 more days on Tuesday came three days after an Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) court in Bhopal rejected regular bail for Giribala Singh.
Singh had sought regular bail on multiple grounds, including medical and health reasons, as well as a plea to take care of her 100-year-old mother.
The ADJ Court (Lokayukta Cases) denied regular bail to the 63-year-old Giribala Singh after three female judges heading ADJ courts recused themselves from hearing the bail application, citing different reasons for being familiar with her and her son Samarth Singh.
Twisha Sharma, 33, a former model-actor, was found allegedly hanging on the terrace of her matrimonial house, owned by Giribala Singh, in Bhopal’s Bagmugaliya Extension Colony under the Katara Hills police station area on the night of May 12, five months after her marriage to advocate Samarth Singh.