Twisha Sharma dowry death case: CBI probe in final stage, charge-sheet likely to be filed soon

BHOPAL: The CBI’s special investigation team is at the fag end of its probe into actor-model Twisha Sharma’s alleged dowry death case.

While making submissions before a first-class judicial magistrate (JMFC) court in Bhopal on Tuesday, the CBI’s legal team said the investigation was in its final stage and that detailed reports and the charge-sheet would be filed before the court soon.

The CBI also sought an extension of judicial custody for the two accused — Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and her former judge mother-in-law Giribala Singh — stating that statements of some crucial witnesses were yet to be recorded and that the complete forensic test reports were awaited from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Accepting the CBI’s plea, the JMFC court extended the judicial custody of the mother-son duo at Bhopal Central Jail till August 11.

The CBI had taken over the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Bhopal Police on May 25 in the high-profile case, following a request from the state government.