Twisha Sharma dowry death case: Bhopal court denies bail to ex-judge Giribala Singh

A Bhopal court on Saturday denied regular bail to former judge Giribala Singh, an accused in the alleged dowry death of her ex-model-actor daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, holding that prima facie evidence existed against her and that her release could influence witnesses and hamper the ongoing investigation.

Giribala Singh, along with her son Samarth Singh, has been lodged in Bhopal Central Jail since June 2.

“After hearing the parties and considering the material available on record, the Court reportedly held that there exists prima facie evidence indicating the involvement of the accused in the alleged offence. The Court observed that the investigation has collected substantial material, including Call Detail Records (CDRs), WhatsApp chats, statements of witnesses, and other documentary and electronic evidence, which, at this stage, disclose the accused's apparent involvement in the commission of the offence,” advocate Ankur Pandey, legal counsel for Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma, stated in a press statement on Saturday evening.

“While rejecting the bail application, the Court further noted that the accused is a retired District and Sessions Judge and is presently serving as the Chairperson of the Bhopal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. In view of her position and influence, the Court observed that the possibility of influencing witnesses or interfering with the ongoing investigation cannot be ruled out if she is released on bail,” Pandey added in the press statement.

The Court also took into consideration the gravity of the allegations, observing that the case concerns the dowry death of a young married woman, which is a serious offence carrying severe penal consequences.

The offences under investigation are punishable with imprisonment extending up to life imprisonment and, therefore, do not warrant the grant of regular bail at the present stage of the investigation.