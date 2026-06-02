Twisha Sharma dowry death case: Bhopal court sends her husband, mother-in-law to 14-day judicial custody

BHOPAL: Both the accused in model-actor Twisha Sharma’s May 12 suspected dowry death case — her husband Samarth Singh (34) and 63-year-old mother-in-law, former judge Giribala Singh — were sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Bhopal on Tuesday.

As the CBI’s five-day custodial remand of the two accused ended at 2 pm on Tuesday, the mother-son duo was produced before the JMFC court in Bhopal around noon amid tight security.

With the CBI not seeking an extension of remand, the court sent Giribala and Samarth to Bhopal Central Jail until June 16.

The legal team representing the accused, led by senior advocate Enosh George Carlo, raised concerns about the safety of Giribala and her son inside the jail.

The defence submitted that several inmates at Bhopal Central Jail may have been convicted or denied bail in cases handled by Giribala Singh, particularly during her tenure as Bhopal District and Sessions Judge between 2021 and 2023. The counsel argued that this could pose a security risk to both the accused and sought appropriate protection.

“We didn’t oppose the submissions by the defence counsel, as it appeared to be a valid concern,” Anurag Srivastava, counsel for Twisha’s family, told journalists after the hearing.

Taking note of the security concerns, the JMFC court directed Bhopal Central Jail authorities to ensure adequate protection for the accused and house them separately from other inmates.

The CBI counsel informed the court that forensic reports and findings related to digital evidence were still awaited and that witness statements were yet to be recorded. The agency said it could seek fresh remand of the accused if required for further investigation.