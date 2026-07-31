Muslims offer namaz on land adjacent to Bhojshala complex for first time since MP HC ruling

BHOPAL: Around 150 Muslim men offered Friday namaz on land adjacent to the Bhojshala complex in Dhar town of western Madhya Pradesh, marking the first such prayer since the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled on May 15 that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monument was a Saraswati Temple.

“In accordance with the Supreme Court’s Thursday’s direction, around 150 Muslim men offered Namaz on Khasra Number 612, which is government land. The Namaz was offered under adequate police arrangements. Based on what the Supreme Court observes in the hearing, starting from August 5, an appropriate decision will be taken for future,” Dhar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajkumar Haldhar said.

Meanwhile, residents of the neighbouring Vikram Nagar locality opposed the administration’s decision to allow Muslims to offer prayers on Khasra No. 612, claiming it belonged to them.

“Their plea was disallowed, as the concerned Khasra Number is a government land,” the SDM told reporters.

On Thursday, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, permitted the Muslim side to offer Friday prayers on the dargah land adjacent to the Bhojshala complex. The top court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure that Muslims are allowed to offer prayers at the site between 1 pm and 3 pm on Fridays.

Earlier, on July 14, the apex court had directed the state government to provide a separate open space adjacent to the disputed site for Friday prayers between 1 pm and 3 pm until the case is decided.

The Muslim side later alleged non-compliance with the order, contending that the Dhar administration had identified a site 1.3 km away from the Bhojshala complex instead of a location close enough for worshippers to sight the mosque while offering prayers.

Hearing the plea on Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to pass an interim order restoring the status quo ante but directed the state government to facilitate Friday prayers at the dargah premises adjacent to the disputed complex, while leaving open the possibility of identifying an alternative site by mutual consent.