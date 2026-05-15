MP High Court says Bhojshala is Saraswati temple; suggests alternative land for mosque

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ruled that Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati

Delivering its judgment in the long-pending dispute, a division bench comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi stated in its 248-page order, “We record the finding that historical literature placed established that the character of the disputed area was Bhojshala as a Centre of Sanskrit learning associated with Parmar dynasty king Raja Bhoj and the literature and architectural reference, including those connected with Raja Bhoj period indicate the existence of temple dedicated to the Goddess Saraswati at Dhar.”

Allowing petitions filed by the Hindu Front for Justice and Kuldeep Tiwari and others, the court said, “The disputed area of Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Mosque is held to be protected monument under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 with effect from March 18, 1904. The religious character of the disputed area of the complex is held to be a Bhojshala with a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati).”

The court also quashed portions of the April 7, 2003 order of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that restricted Hindu worship rights within the complex while permitting prayers by the Muslim community.

The bench said the ASI would continue to manage and administer the protected monument under the 1958 Act. “The ASI shall have full supervisory control over the preservation, conservation and regulation of religious access."