MP Congress to shift MLAs to Karnataka amid poaching fears ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Ahead of the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections, the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday alleged poaching attempts by the BJP and decided to move its MLAs to Congress-ruled Karnataka to prevent cross-voting and maintain unity within the party camp.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly forms the electoral college for the Rajya Sabha polls. With the House’s effective strength currently at 229, a candidate needs 58 first-preference votes to secure a seat in the Upper House.

The BJP, which has 164 MLAs, is comfortably placed to win two of the three vacant seats. It has fielded party national general secretary Tarun Chugh and state unit secretary Rajneesh Agrawal, requiring 116 votes to secure both seats. The party later announced Mahesh Kewat, chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Fishermen Welfare Board, as its third candidate, adding intrigue to the contest.

The Congress has nominated former MP Meenakshi Natarajan and remains confident of retaining sufficient support to ensure her victory.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) met late Monday night at the residence of Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, where legislators discussed a proposal to relocate MLAs outside the state until polling day, sources said.

Confirming the move, Saunsar MLA Vijay Revanath Choure told PTI that all Congress legislators were being shifted to Bengaluru in Congress-ruled Karnataka. Congress MLAs Yadavendra Singh and Babu Jandel also confirmed the development.

Speaking to PTI, Singhar accused the BJP of attempting to poach Congress MLAs and said the party would move its legislators to a Congress-ruled state.

He claimed some party MLAs told him that BJP members approached them with "bags full of notes," but they turned them away.

The BJP's "conspiracies" will fail on the voting day, the Congress leader asserted.

Yadavendra Singh said some legislators had reservations about relocating but agreed to comply with the party leadership’s directive. He claimed the BJP was attempting to poach them, so the party's top leaders decided to keep the MLAs together in a Congress-ruled state.