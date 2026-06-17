UCC Bill to be introduced in state Assembly during monsoon session: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said a bill to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be introduced in the state assembly's upcoming monsoon session.

The five-day monsoon session of the MP assembly will be held from July 20.

Yadav was speaking to reporters after a ceremony held in the assembly premises to pay tribute to former state CM Kailash Nath Katju on his birth anniversary.

Asked if the government will introduce the UCC bill in the monsoon session, Yadav said the government will bring many important and contemporary issues to the assembly session.

"The Uniform Civil Code bill will also be introduced in this session. With the blessings of Baba Mahakal, the UCC bill will be passed this session," he added.

The five-day session is expected to feature the presentation of the first supplementary budget for 2026-27, along with discussions on several important bills and amendments.

Yadav had said earlier this month that the Uniform Civil Code would soon be implemented in the state.