Congress demands CM Mohan Yadav's resignation over allegations of mass land acquisition by family

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and an independent judicial inquiry into allegations regarding a dramatic increase in his family's land ownership after he assumed power.

Terming the alleged land scam as the "loot of Mahakal land," state Congress president Jitu Patwari demanded that the CM must clarify how his family's land ownership allegedly swelled from 100 acres to 335 acres after he assumed power.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Patwari sought an independent probe into the matter by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

"Facts clearly show that the BJP is involved in the theft of Ram Temple donations and the looting of Mahakal land," Patwari said, referring to a report in the Indian Express that claimed that Yadav and his family members purchased huge land parcels after the latter became the chief minister.

The report claimed that CM Yadav's family and their real estate firms acquired at least 137 plots spanning 168 acres in Ujjain for Rs 45 crore in two years since December 2023 - mostly in areas benefiting from road projects and land-use changes his government announced.

Patwari also demanded that Yadav resign on moral grounds on the issue.

"Media reports that have surfaced today are deeply concerning. The chief minister is not just an individual; he represents the entire state. In such a situation, if such serious allegations are made against him, it naturally harms the dignity of the state," he later told PTI Videos.

The chief minister must answer the Congress's questions, he said, adding that the party has demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

"We have raised questions, and proper answers should be given. Those defending this issue should explain how someone who allegedly owned around 100 acres throughout their lifetime saw it rise to 335 acres after becoming a minister and then a chief minister. How did such massive growth happen within just one and a half years? We will raise the issue in the assembly," Patwari said.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar said, "You've heard the names of the Kerala Files, Kashmir Files, Epstein Files, and now we have Mohan Yadav Files."

If the chief minister of the state is involved in corruption, then the ministers are bound to do the same, he remarked.

(With inputs from PTI)