Madhya Pradesh: Indore law student arrested for selling fake NEET papers generated using ChatGPT

The Crime Branch in Indore on Monday arrested a law student for allegedly duping people by selling fake NEET examination papers through Instagram.

According to police, the accused earned nearly Rs 30,000 by misleading aspirants with the fraudulent scheme.

The accused, identified as Akshay Malviya, a resident of the Lasudia area and a first-year law student, allegedly used ChatGPT to create fake NEET question papers. He then sold the fabricated papers through social media platforms, misleading aspirants and making money from the scam.

"He sent messages through Instagram, claiming he had the NEET question paper. However, the question paper he provided had no resemblance to the actual exam paper," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Prevention Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi.

He appeared to have sold it to some 25 people but the number could increase, the official added.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate medical courses was conducted afresh amid tight security on June 21 after the original exam, conducted on May 3, was cancelled due to the allegations of a paper leak.

(With inputs from PTI)