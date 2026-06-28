MP minister says officials 'race' to join RSS after BJP came to power; Cong calls for 'constitutional review'

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's alleged claim that officials have been aligning themselves with the RSS after the BJP assumed power has sparked controversy, with the Congress terming it a threat to the neutrality of the bureaucracy.

Addressing a memorial event for a former RSS pracharak on Friday, Vijayvargiya claimed that since the BJP came to power, there has been a "race" among officials to show their affiliation to the RSS, adding that the organisation has become "too crowded" with a shortage of "good people."

The videos of the minister’s comments are now circulating on social media, drawing fire from the Opposition.

In one such clip, Vijayvargiya is heard recounting his interactions with an official.

"When we were in the government, some officer came and said, 'Sir, I used to go to the shakha.' Hey, you go now... You never told me before our government came to power," he said.

The senior BJP leader claimed that every officer has a desire to show off his affiliation with the Sangh.

"Every officer and employee thinks this...After the government came to power, everyone became part of the RSS. Every officer became part of the RSS," he is heard saying in one of the videos.