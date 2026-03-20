Two youngsters die after coming into contact with live-wire fence in farmland in MP's Bhalghat

BHOPAL: Two teenagers, Ujwal Sharnagat (16) and Snehal Patle (14), died on the spot after coming in contact with the electric current running through the metallic fencing around the agricultural plot in Bhalghat district.

The incident happened on Thursday in Borundakalan village under the Kirnapur police station area. The plot belongs to a villager, Tekchand Ithole.

According to informed sources, the power supply is shut down between 9 and 9.30 am, usually. However, on Thursday, just when the two boys entered the agricultural plot in search of a parrot, the power supply resumed, and they got electrocuted.

Among the two deceased teenagers, while 16-year-old Ujawal was the eldest child of his family, 14-year-old Snehal was the youngest in his family.

While confirming the tragic incident, the additional SP (ASP-Balaghat) Adarsh Kant Shukla told TNIE on Friday that a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was lodged under Section 105 BNS, and the owner of the plot has been arrested.