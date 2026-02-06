Time to redefine carrying capacity of tiger landscapes!

India’s tiger story is a globally acclaimed conservation model but the rising population of big cats is beginning to pose uncomfortable questions in the face of growing conflict. Though uniform benchmarks do not apply to diverse tiger landscapes, wildlife scientists and forest managers are willing to take a fresh look at “carrying capacity” — a phrase that evokes unease among conservationists.

Notwithstanding the sentiments it may provoke, many tiger-rich states, including Karnataka, have begun expressing the need to redefine carrying capacity. In fact, carrying capacity will be one of the topics at the upcoming Global Big Cat Alliance summit, scheduled for February 9–12 in Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves in Karnataka.

In the Tigers, Co-predators and Prey in India 2018 report released by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII), prey-based carrying capacity for tigers was defined. The calculation of tiger density (per 100 sq km) was derived using a formula: (-0.377 ± 0.36) + (0.143 ± 0.01) × (tiger prey density per sq km).