Multi-crore fraud uncovered in PM Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Scheme in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: An organised criminal syndicate has reportedly committed fraud worth crores of rupees under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) by forging death certificates of individuals across multiple districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The PMJJBY is a central social security scheme that provides insurance coverage to individuals from economically weaker sections of society. It offers insurance cover to beneficiaries aged 18–50 years in the event of death due to any cause.

Under the scheme, the insured person is covered for Rs 2 lakh for an annual premium of Rs 436. Upon the death of the insured, a sum of Rs 2 lakh is paid to the nominee named in the insurance policy. The scheme is offered through banks and post offices and is managed by life insurance companies.

Based on detailed intelligence inputs, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) at the state police headquarters in Bhopal has registered two FIRs, and a detailed probe is under way.

According to Special Director General (CID) Pankaj Srivastava, “We received detailed intelligence inputs indicating that an organised criminal gang had committed fraud involving insurance policies worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore under the PMJJBY scheme across Gwalior, Morena, Ratlam, and other locations within the state by using forged death certificates.”