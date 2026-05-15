Hindu Front for Justice welcomes MP HC order declaring Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex as temple

BHOPAL: The prime petitioner, Hindu Front for Justice’s (HFJ) Dhar district president Ashish Goyal, welcomed the Madhya Pradesh High Court's declaration that the long-disputed site of the Bhojshala complex and Kamal Maula Mosque in Dhar is a temple of the goddess Saraswathi.

He, however, appealed to the Hindu community in Dhar and elsewhere, not to carry out any victory/celebratory procession, burst firecrackers and refrain from offensive or indecent language/conduct with anyone.

He instead appealed to the Hindu community to light a diya (earthen lamp) in their houses in the evening and offer prayers to goddess Saraswati in support of the legal win in the High Court.

Young advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who led the Hindu Front for Justice (HFJ) in the legal battle, said, “Friday’s MP High Court verdict is the most historic decision since the Supreme Court’s 2019 final verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Temple case. Except for our HFJ petition (2022) and Kuldeep Tiwari’s petition, all other petitions, including those filed by the Muslim side and the Jain side, have been dismissed.”

Hailing the court verdict, the senior-most cabinet minister in Dr Mohan Yadav's government and minister-in-charge for Dhar district, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said, “It’s a golden moment in our history, symbolising cultural awakening and a proud moment for the Sanatan society and traditions.”

Gopal Sharma, the Hindu leader who has been waging a battle for the Hindu side for decades, broke into tears of joy in Dhar town outside the Bhojshala complex.

“These are tears of joy which depict our Tapasya (penance) of centuries. We dedicate this historic moment to all those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Bhojshala-Saraswati Temple.”

The Muslim side expressed dissatisfaction over the verdict. “The High Court has held that the complex is a temple and the state government has been asked to allot land to Muslims for a mosque elsewhere in Dhar. We aren’t satisfied with the court’s verdict and will certainly move to the Supreme Court to challenge it. The HC primarily based its verdict on the faulty ASI survey report; we’ll challenge it in the apex court,” they said.

AIMIM president and Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi was also dissatisfied with the MPHC order.