MP chief minister Mohan Yadav trims convoy, pushes fuel conservation drive

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has decided to reduce the size of his motorcade following prime minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation amid the prevailing global situation.
The State will implement fuel-saving measures in the national interest, with the government issuing necessary instructions to ensure strict compliance.
During the State Cabinet meeting held on Monday, chief minister Dr. Yadav urged members of the Council of Ministers to encourage the use of public transport and minimise the consumption of petrol and diesel. He stressed the need to adopt austerity measures in official functioning in line with the PM’s appeal and suggestions.
Until further orders, only eight vehicles will accompany the chief minister’s convoy instead of the existing 13. Vehicle rallies will also not be organised during his tours. Ministers have been instructed to use the minimum number of vehicles while travelling.
The state government has also directed newly appointed office-bearers of corporations and boards to assume charge in a simple manner without holding vehicle rallies.
Chief minister Dr. Yadav further appealed to ministers, office-bearers of corporations and boards, and the public to reduce unnecessary use of private vehicles, prefer public transport wherever possible, and support fuel conservation efforts in the larger national interest.