MP High Court rules Bhojshala is Saraswati temple; suggests alternative land for mosque

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday held that the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, as reported by Bar and Bench.

A Bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi quashed a 2003 order of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that had permitted Muslims to offer prayers at the site while also regulating Hindu worship.

“2003 ASI order to the extent restricting the right of Hindus to worship within the Bhojshala complex and also the order permitting prayer by Muslim community are quashed,” the Court ruled, Bar and Bench reported.

The Court observed that the disputed structure is a protected monument but held that its religious character is that of a temple. It further noted that members of the Muslim community may approach the state government for allotment of alternative land for a mosque.

“The religious character of the disputed area of the Bhojshala complex and Kamal Maula Mosque is held to be Bhojshala with a temple of Goddess Saraswati,” the Court said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.